MANCHESTER — Caleb Manuel was unaware Shawn Warren tore up the front nine in the final round of the Maine Event on Tuesday.

“I just wanted to stay aggressive, really,” said Manuel, a Topsham native who just wrapped up his junior year at the University of Georgia. “I didn’t know that (Warren) went 5 under on the front nine. I probably would have played a little differently, maybe not hit my driver on (holes) 14 and 16. But I birdied 15 and 16. I just stayed aggressive.”

The aggressive play helped Manuel earn his first victory in the Maine Event, an annual tournament that attracts male and female golfers of all ages. Manuel finished the two-day tournament at 9-under-par (131) to hold off Warren by five strokes. Warren shot a 6-under 64 Tuesday to make things interesting.

Thea Davis of Plymouth (9-over 155) held off Leavitt standout Jade Haylock (10-over 156) and sister Ruby Haylock (11-over 157) for the women’s title. Mark Plummer, shot a 4-over 144 to finish with the top senior men’s score.

“It’s great (to win),” said Manuel, who birdied five of the final nine holes to shoot a 5-under 65 on Tuesday. “It’s my first Maine Event (victory) since it started. It’s cool to play against pros. Augusta (Country Club) did a great job, course was maintained well. It feels good.”

Garrett Olson, of West Bath, finished third, with a 3-under 137.

There was some drama on the women’s side, with the 65-year-old Davis needing to drain a putt for par on the 18th hole to hold off the Haylock sisters.

“A win is a win, it’s great,” Davis said.

Davis started the day with a two-shot lead over Ruby Haylock, who just wrapped up her freshman year at Bates College in Lewiston. Jade Haylock, the defending Maine Event women’s champion, had a better day than Davis on Tuesday – shooting a 5-over 78 – but Davis held on for the title. Ruby Haylock, who shot an 80 on Tuesday, finished third.

Manuel entered the final round tied with Drew Glasheen at 4-under 66. Manuel was calm and collected Tuesday, never encountering trouble in the first nine holes.

Then he found his groove on the back nine. Manuel made his first birdie of the day on the 10th hole. He then birdied the 13th hole thanks to an impressive chip shot from about 10 yards out. He kept the momentum going with consecutive birdies on holes 15 and 16.

“I didn’t really hit it close (to the pin) on the front nine, but I stayed patient and then I saw one go on (hole) 10 and it opened the floodgates up a little bit,” he said.

Manuel appeared to find trouble on the par-5 18th hole when his tee shot landed near a tree. But his second shot avoided tree limbs and landed near the green. Manuel eventually birdied the hole.

While Manuel won the men’s tournament, the most impressive day belonged to Warren. He scorched the first nine holes, shooting a 5-under 30. He cooled a bit on the back nine – shooting a 1-under 34.

“I hit the ball really well (Monday), I just couldn’t make any putts,” Warren said. “For the first time on the front nine, I actually started to make a few. I just kind of ran out of gas on the back (nine), I just couldn’t find it again. But the front (nine) was good.”

Struggles on the front nine hurt Glasheen as he made three bogeys. He birdied two holes on the back nine to finish the day at 2-over 72. He ended the tournament with a 2-under 138, good for fourth.

Golfers battled soggy conditions throughout the morning, though the sun began to break out for the late groups in the early afternoon.

“I felt the golf course handled the rain,” Warren said. “It was pouring this morning. I felt the golf course handled the rain well. I think we were just fortunate to get (the round) in (Tuesday).”

