The years of violence, substance abuse, imprisonment and mental illness Joseph Eaton experienced may have led him to the moment in which he killed four people who cared about him (“ ‘People are no longer walking this earth because of me,’ ” June 25).

The takeaway from this story for me, however, is that the victims were killed with their own guns, no doubt purchased to protect themselves from harm. The moral of this story is that guns make a home less safe, not more so.

Jeanne Hey

Saco

