With the statute of limitations removed from civil child sex abuse claims, many people are coming forward to sue the Catholic Diocese of Portland. The diocese is fighting the suits by fighting the constitutionality of of the removal of the statute of limitations in the Maine Supreme Judicial Court. The diocese seems to contend survivors had ample time to sue.

Victims often don’t remember the abuse or couldn’t face the horrible reality until later in life. Then there’s the pain and suffering that each of the victims experienced and still do. The Portland diocese seems more worried about the money it might have to pay than the victims.

Is the diocese in a position to decide the ample time for a seriously wounded child to recover a horrific memory? Plaintiffs like Ann Allen, Felicia Quatrano Ham, Patricia Harkins Butkowski and Robert Dupuis are, as are all victims, children of God. They, as do all victims, deserve justice.

I urge Bishop Robert Deeley to halt his legal action and sit down in good faith with all victims whose cases are found to be legitimate. I urge him to deal with each individual justly and compassionately.

Thomas F. Deignan

Scarborough

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: