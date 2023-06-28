On June 25, South Portland Parks, Recreation, and Waterfront Department held the fourth annual Youth Triathlon in honor of Nathan Savage.

Savage was a South Portland resident who passed away in 2016. He was training for the Lake Placid Ironman as a way to celebrate his 40th birthday. Savage rode 100 miles around Mount Desert Island, including a climb up Cadillac Mountain, the day before his death.

The South Portland Youth Triathlon was created in 2019 in Savage’s memory. The race raises proceeds that go to the Nathan Savage Youth Program Scholarship Fund. The fund was created in 2016 by the Parks, Recreation, and Waterfront Department. The scholarship fund benefits South Portland youth to engage in recreation programs they may not be able to otherwise.

The race was for youth aged 7 to 14. It includes a 75-meter swim in the pool at the community center, a 1.2-mile bike ride around the center and high school campus, and ends with a seven/tenths-of-a-mile run around the school’s stadium track.

“Although I did not know Nathan personally, it’s apparent how much of an impact he has made, and continues to make, in the South Portland community,” said Andrew Johnson, deputy director of South Portland Parks, Recreation, and Waterfront. “Nathan’s three daughters (Maizie, Charlie and Reese) and wife Nellie carry on his legacy and positive impact through volunteering at this great community event. We’re extremely thankful to the Savage family for their generosity and for encouraging youth to live healthy, active lifestyles.”

The race was sponsored this year by Trademark Federal Credit Union.

