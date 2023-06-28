The South Portland skatepark held a special grand opening on national “Go Skateboarding Day,” June 21. The skatepark is the first in South Portland and is located directly across from the South Portland Community Center at 21 Nelson Road.

The ceremony featured a ribbon cutting, live music, food truck, mini skate competition, and giveaways. Mayor Kate Lewis and members of the Skatepark Committee spoke at the event. The Skatepark Committee raised $140,000 for the park through grants, fundraisers, and an online campaign. Much of this fundraising was done during the COVID-19 pandemic. The rest of the $512,000 project was paid for with capital project funds by the city. The skatepark has been worked on for over five years.

“The concept of a skatepark in South Portland is something that has been discussed for many years in this community,” said Anthony Johnson, deputy director of Parks, Recreation and Waterfront. “Through the tireless efforts of the city’s volunteer Skatepark Committee formed in 2018, we were finally able to make this dream a reality. It has been a long process, but we are extremely excited to bring the project to completion and officially open the park.”

The 10,000-square-foot concrete skatepark was designed by Pillar Design Studios and built by the Pivot crew of American Ramp Company. The design is intended to accommodate skaters of all skill levels, from beginner to advanced. The park includes a flow bowl, quarter pipes, rails, ledges, and a large flat street section.

The park is public and open during daylight hours, and visitors use the park at their own risk.

The city and the Skatepark Committee thanked and recognized every donor, as well as sponsors such as the Savage Family, The Annenberg Foundation, Bangor Savings Bank, Jeff Woodbury, The Libra Foundation, Narragansett Number One Foundation, Highroller Lobster Co., Saco & Biddeford Savings, Trademark Federal Credit Union, Michelle Danois Family & Friends, Paul Cunningham & Jen Joaquin, Town & Country Federal Credit Union, South Portland High School class of 1969.

