Maine Audubon is offering two trips to Stratton Island just off the coast of Scarborough on July 10.

The island, a nesting colony and roosting site for a diversity of coastal birds, is a National Audubon Seabird Institute project site and normally closed to visitors. Those who make the trip next month will hear about the institute’s latest research.

Boats will depart at 3 and 4 p.m. from the Lobsterman’s Co-op at Pine Point. The cost is $70 for Maine Audubon members and $85 for non-members. For more information and to register, go to maineaudubon.org.

