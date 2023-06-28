There are multiple ways to celebrate Independence Day in South Portland and Scarborough 0n Tuesday.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the South Portland Historical Society will host its 15th annual Independence Day Classic Car Show at Bug Light Park. The Nor’Easters Kite Club will fly patriotic-themed kites during the show and at noon, the Declaration of Independence will be read from the front porch of the historical society’s museum. The historical society’s Summer in Maine Auction will also be held during the car show and food trucks will be available.

Live music by Delta Knights begins at 6 p.m. at the park to entertain before the Portland fireworks display over the harbor at 9:15 p.m.

In Scarborough, the Pine Point neighborhood will hold its 4th of July celebration with a quarter-mile Fun Run for kids ages 3-13 from the Engine 4 Firehouse down King Street to Hurd Park. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the run starts at 8:45 a.m. The winner will carry the American flag and lead the parade that starts at 9 a.m., from Hurd Park to the firehouse.

Following the parade, strawberry shortcake will be served at the firehouse, rain or shine.

