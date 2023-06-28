Bath

Bath’s annual Heritage Days will kick off Friday, June 30, and end with a fireworks display on July 4.

The Independence Day parade will take place on Lincoln, Centre and Front streets at 10 a.m., and rides, games and food trucks will be available throughout the day. Musical performances will take place on the Waterfront stage from noon to 10 p.m., and fireworks will go off at 9:15 p.m.

Brunswick

Brunswick will celebrate the Fourth with a FamJam Jamboree at Thomas Point Beach from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. The jamboree will feature Hambone, Bandwhich, Merther and Jordan Kaulback. Tickets are available at avenue.media/product/4th-of-july/.

Freeport

Freeport will set off fireworks at 9:15 p.m. on July 4, with viewing spots at the Howard Place lot behind The Gap.

