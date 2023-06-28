American Journal
Gorham celebrates Pride
Gorham Pride hosted its first festival celebrating the LGBTQ+ community June 24 with a marimba band, a choir, drag performances and a vendor and resource fair.
Greeters with umbrellas direct Gorham Pride participants into the Shaw Gym Saturday. It was the first Pride celebration held in town. Mikayla Patel / The Forecaster
The Maine Marimba Ensemble performs as part of Gorham Pride festivities. Mikayla Patel / The Forecaster
Vendors and resource tables were busy during the day. Mikayla Patel / The Forecaster
