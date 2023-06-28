BOSTON — Jean Segura hit a two-run single in a three-run sixth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Boston Red Sox 6-2 on Wednesday night after a rain delay.
Braxton Garrett (4-2) pitched five innings for the victory, allowing a run on three hits and a walk. The Marlins have won eight of his last nine starts, the last six in a row. A.J. Puk closed for his 12th save. The Red Sox have lost fourth straight and 5 of 6.
Garrett Cooper opened the second inning with a home run for Boston against Kaleb Ort. Rafael Devers tied it in the fourth with his 19th homer, a two-out shot.
After back-to-back, one-out walks from Boston’s Nick Pivetta (4-5) to Jorge Soler and Bryan De La Cruz and a 1-2 count on Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the sixth, the game was delayed for 1 hour, 13 minutes because of rain.
When play resumed, Josh Winckowski replaced Pivetta. Winckowski struck out Chisholm before walking Garrett Cooper and unleashing a wild pitch with Segura at the plate, allowing Soler to score. Segura’s infield single scored De La Cruz and Cooper, giving the Marlins a 4-1 lead.
Chisholm hit a solo homer in the eighth.
NOTES: INF Yu Chang, on the injured list since April 25 with a left hamate fracture, is expected to play in a rehab game Saturday with Double-A Portland, serving as the DH. … LHP Joely Rodriguez, on the IL since June 1 because of left shoulder inflammation, is expected to make a rehab appearance Thursday with Portland.
