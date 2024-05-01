Marcelo Mayer and Kyle Teel combined for seven RBI, and the Portland Sea Dogs rallied from a three-run deficit to beat the Reading Fightin Phils 8-3 in an Eastern League game Wednesday night at Hadlock Field.
The Sea Dogs fell behind in the top of the fifth inning when Reading capitalized on wildness by Portland starter Helcris Olivarez, scoring three runs on just one hit.
But the Sea Dogs answered quickly with five runs in the bottom of the fifth. Mayer sparked the rally with a two-run double, Teel followed with a two-run single, and Matthew Lugo added an RBI single.
Mayer drove in another run with a fielder’s choice in the sixth, and Teel hit a two-run homer in the eighth.
Blaze Jordan extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a pair of hits.
Alex Hoppe got his first win of the season in relief, allowing one hit in 2 1/3 innings. Jacob Webb closed out the two-hitter with two hitless innings.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.