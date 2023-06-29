Point of pride without respect for homeowners association rules? A hard sell. Homestead Farms in Falmouth has very restrictive rules and regulations that are intended to minimize disruption and interference by one owner with the rights of others.

Homestead Farms is a small condominium community with restrictions, protections and guarantees. One restriction is an article that clearly states “no signs” without permission of the executive board. Homestead Farms is a good match for people wanting to live within a community with such rules and regulations.

It’s June, it’s Pride month, and the placing of flags in yards when flags are not allowed is why the rules were enforced. To suggest the timing was “undeniable” is just silliness. Enforcing the rules and regulations of the homeowner’s association is “not letting hate win,” it is merely following the agreed rules of home ownership in Homestead Farms.

Disregarding a July 1 flag removal sends a bad message to everyone, including children. Showing support can be achieved without breaking rules and is, by far, a better plan.

Stop for a moment and think about changing the rules to allow for Pride flags. Should the change also include other flags? Some flags can be very, very offensive. Should they be allowed? Where does one draw the line? Best guess is “no flags,” which is where the line was smartly drawn.

Noreen Davidson

York

