First and foremost, I strongly believe no one should make harassing phone calls aimed at the LGBTQ+ community (“Falmouth mother says she’s not taking down her Pride flags despite complaint,” June 24).

With regards to lawn sign and flag rules, Homestead Farm’s homeowners association was handed over authority to an elected board in December 2022 and didn’t have its first meeting until March 2023. Shortly thereafter, the public offering statement was sent to neighbors to remind them of the elements in our homeowners association agreement. In mid June, the association sent a reminder regarding the rules concerning signs and flags, with a grace period until July 1.

The association’s rules and regulations were created and provided to residents by the neighborhood developer, and each resident signed and adopted these when purchasing their home. The flags and signs rule has always been communicated in writing as a universal enforcement. I know many neighbors, and they would never stand for discriminatory practices. It was because of these same rules that I didn’t put up lawn signs in the neighborhood during my town council campaign this past spring.

If it’s ever felt that the lawn sign rules, or any rules, should be amended, they can be put up by our homeowners association for a 2/3 majority vote by neighborhood residents. I believe in making change internally with the residents that live here, in a fair and democratic process. In January 2022, I wrote a letter to the editor stating that Homestead Farms represented a diverse and welcoming community to all people. I still believe that to be true today.

Bryce Hach

Homestead Farms resident

Falmouth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: