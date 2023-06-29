Maine is expected to avoid poor air quality caused by Canadian wildfires.

Dense smoke from the wildfires migrated east to New York, Pennsylvania and the Mid-Atlantic on Wednesday, prompting air quality alerts and warnings about increased health risks for the general public. The smoke was widespread across the Upper Midwest, the Ohio Valley and the Great Lakes on Tuesday.

The smoke is expected to continue to move south and east, avoiding Maine, according to the Maine Department of Environmental Protection.

The Bureau of Air Quality says Maine should be OK through Thursday. But meteorologists will continue to watch for recirculating smoke as well as direct smoke from the 73 fires burning in Quebec, the bureau said in a special status update Wednesday afternoon.

Currently, it looks like Maine will see very low levels of particle pollution from smoke, keeping air quality in the “good” range, according to the bureau.

The bureau posts daily updates on its website and encourages people to check regularly for updates.

