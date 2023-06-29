<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Staff writer John Terhune sat down with NewsCenter Maine Wednesday to discuss a recent Portland Press Herald story in which, during an unusual series of interviews, Joseph Eaton confessed to killing his parents and two family friends.

Eaton is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Cynthia and David Eaton and their friends Robert and Patti Eger in Bowdoin on April 17, the day before he shot and wounded three more people on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth, police said. He had been released from prison only days earlier.

Over several weeks, Terhune spent more than 10 hours interviewing Eaton from his cell at Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset, one 15-minute call at a time. Eaton’s decision to talk with a reporter while awaiting court dates is extremely unusual.

Eaton said he had several reasons for speaking with the newspaper: dispelling the notion that he hated his parents, calling out what he considers systemic societal problems that fail troubled and dangerous people like him, and ultimately taking responsibility for killing four people.

The story offers new revelations about the man responsible for one of the most shocking crimes in Maine’s history and provides a deeper understanding of what led to such a senseless, violent rampage.

