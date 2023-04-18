Police appear to take someone into custody after a reported shooting on I-295 south in Yarmouth. News Center Maine

Maine State Police said two people were wounded in a shooting that has shut down southbound traffic on I-295 in Yarmouth.

Reports of police activity in the area emerged around 11 a.m. Tuesday when the Maine Department of Transportation announced on Twitter it had shut down the stretch of highway at the urging of state police.

One suspect has been detained by police, who are searching with K-9 teams for another person they believe was involved, a spokesperson for the Maine State Police told News Center Maine. Police are asking Yarmouth citizens to be aware of their surroundings.

Residents posting on the Yarmouth Community Facebook group reported that police told them to shelter in place. Several photos of armed officers patrolling the town are circulating on social media.

A livestream of the area from WGME-TV  showed a car on the off-ramp of Exit 15 with several bullet holes in the front windshield. Several police vehicles with flashing lights were parked near the vehicle.

This story will be updated.

