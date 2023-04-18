Maine State Police said two people were wounded in a shooting that has shut down southbound traffic on I-295 in Yarmouth.

Reports of police activity in the area emerged around 11 a.m. Tuesday when the Maine Department of Transportation announced on Twitter it had shut down the stretch of highway at the urging of state police.

One suspect has been detained by police, who are searching with K-9 teams for another person they believe was involved, a spokesperson for the Maine State Police told News Center Maine. Police are asking Yarmouth citizens to be aware of their surroundings.

Residents posting on the Yarmouth Community Facebook group reported that police told them to shelter in place. Several photos of armed officers patrolling the town are circulating on social media.

At the request of @MEStatePolice we have closed the southbound side of I-295 in Yarmouth. Traffic can use Exit 17 as a detour. We will update when we have more information. — MaineDOT (@MaineDOT1) April 18, 2023

A livestream of the area from WGME-TV showed a car on the off-ramp of Exit 15 with several bullet holes in the front windshield. Several police vehicles with flashing lights were parked near the vehicle.

Maine State Police have blocked off I-295 south at exit 15 in Yarmouth. I was on scene as law enforcement put a man in the front of a cruiser and drove off. I took this video a few minutes before that happened. @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/CIqRwIGOQ5 — Alex Haskell (@AlexHaskellTV) April 18, 2023

