When Patti Eger’s sister arrived at the house on Augusta Road Tuesday morning, she found drops of blood near the front door. Inside, she found several guns, “bullet holes everywhere” and her brother-in-law’s body covered by a towel.

Joseph Eaton, 34, is charged with murdering his parents, 62-year-old Cynthia Eaton and 66-year-old David Eaton, and their friends, Robert Eger, 72, and Patti Eger, 62. Their bodies were found at the Egers’ home in Bowdoin on Tuesday morning shortly before Joseph Eaton allegedly shot three people in a car on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth.

Eaton confessed to the shootings shortly after he was taken into custody, police said Wednesday. Just four days before, his mother picked him up from prison and brought him to the Egers’ home in Bowdoin.

He is scheduled to appear in West Bath District Court Wednesday at 10: 30 a.m.

THE AFFIDAVIT

An affidavit filed by Maine State Police Detective Hugh Landry describes a gruesome crime scene in Bowdoin.

Patti Eger’s sister arrived at the house just after 9 a.m. Tuesday to pick up a sweatshirt she had left during a recent visit. As she approached the door, the sister saw two drops of blood on the front steps. She opened the door and yelled, but got no response, the affidavit said.

As she entered the home, she saw broken glass and blood smeared on the floor.

In the kitchen, she found a body — covered by a towel.

She lifted the towel and told police she believed it was Robert Eger because his shirt looked familiar, but could not be certain because he so closely resembled David Eaton.

She started to follow drag marks further into the house, observing several guns and bullet holes, but turned around to go outside and call 911, the affidavit states.

The document did not say how many or what kind of firearms were found inside the home in Bowdoin and police have refused to answer questions about the weapons or how Eaton, a felon prohibited from owning a firearm, had access to one.

Deputies from the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home within 10 minutes and found the other victims. The bodies of Patti Eger and Cynthia Eaton were inside the house, while David Eaton was found in a barn.

In the kitchen, the detective found an unsigned note that stated someone had been molested “and that there was nothing done about it.” It went on to say that someone was “being freed of pain and that the writer of the note wanted a new life.” The note was not addressed to anyone, police said.

The day before the shootings, Eaton posted a video on Facebook saying he was “scared to death about what people would say.” In the video, he is sitting in a car and crying as he talks about how people “claim to be Christian and can’t forgive somebody or understand what they go through.” He goes on to ask for forgiveness and says he’s been dealing with trauma.

“Being molested and stuff you know, it destroys somebody,” he said. “I know I’m good for my kids, and I just wish someone would forgive me.”

Police also found a dog that had been shot at the home. A friend of the family has identified the dog as Max, a goldendoodle the Egers adopted last year.

The sister told detectives she expected the Egers and Cynthia, David and Joseph Eaton to be at the house. She had been staying with them until recently to make room for the Eatons who “awaited the arrival of their son, Joseph Eaton, from prison,” the affidavit states.

She did not know if any vehicles were missing from the property, according to the affidavit.

SHOOTOUT ON THE INTERSTATE

An hour after the bodies were found, someone called 911 saying she passed a car on I-295 when a man started shooting at her car.

Sean Halsey, 51, of Bowdoinham and his children, Justin Halsey, 29, and Paige Halsey, 25, had been shot. Paige Halsey was in critical condition Wednesday at Maine Medical Center.

Another caller told dispatch that there was a “suspicious male” standing in the middle of the road at Exit 15 and waving his hands. The man appeared to have blood on him, according to the affidavit.

A woman who had been traveling south on I-295 that morning later told a detective that she saw four vehicles stopped on the shoulder of the interstate, which “she thought was weird,” the affidavit said.

As she began to take Exit 15, a small gray car stopped extremely fast and a stocky man with short or no hair got out of the driver’s side and pointed a handgun at her, according to the affidavit.

When officers arrived, they found an abandoned vehicle on the off-ramp that they believed Eaton had been driving. He was found in a nearby wooded area around 11:15 a.m. and taken into custody.

Police said Wednesday that Eaton told them he thought he was being followed by police.

The gray car, which had several bullet holes in the front windshield, was later identified by police as the Buick Encore rented by David Eaton on April 14 at the Portland International Jetport. It was due to be returned on April 22, according to the affidavit.

Joseph Eaton has not yet been charged in that shooting and police have said there is no evidence of a connection between him and the Halseys.

THE VICTIMS

After the shootings, friends remembered Patti and Bob Eger as the type of people who would do anything for anyone. She always at a smile on her face and loved to feed friends when they came to visit. He was a good guy who “would give you the shirt off his back,” Linda Walker, a longtime friend of Patti Eger, said on Wednesday. They had one son, who now lives in Texas, and attended the West Bowdoin Baptist Church.

“These were very good people,” Walker said. “They didn’t deserve to die. This has left their son and daughter-in-law without parents.”

Cynthia and David Eaton lived in Ocala, Florida, and came to Maine to get their son out of prison, Walker said.

CRIMINAL HISTORY

Eaton has been held without bail at Two Ridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset since his arrest. He has a long criminal history in Maine, Florida and Kansas that dates back to 2008. He is a convicted felon and served time in a Florida prison for illegally possessing a firearm.

Eaton was arrested on domestic assault charges in December 2015, according to court documents filed at Lincoln County Superior Court.

Eaton’s wife, who had visible bruises and red marks on her neck and arms, told police that Eaton had thrown her down by the neck and slapped her in the face.

“You could see both her eyes starting to swell,” an affidavit reads. Eaton, described as a “stay at home father,” in court documents, was also charged with domestic violence against the couple’s two-year-old son.

After his arrest, Eaton was uncooperative and was seen “banging” his head against his cell at Two Bridges Regional Jail, according to court records.

When Eaton was moved to the now-shuttered Downeast Correctional Facility in Machiasport, his parents lobbied for his transfer to Florida so that they could help him reintegrate into society following his release.

“My wife Cindy and I want him to stay with us until he can get settled into his own house and we are willing to do whatever it takes to comply with all requirements and regulations to allow this to occur,” David Eaton wrote in a letter to Lincoln County Superior Court.

But less than a year after his release, Eaton was again arrested after a violent encounter with police, according to court records.

In January 2018, Nassau County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a “report of a subject who was armed with a gun and reportedly having a mental breakdown.”

When deputies arrived, Eaton charged at them with a wooden bat, according to a police report detailing the encounter.

A deputy used a Taser on Eaton and wrestled the bat away from him. After deputies were able to restrain him, Eaton said that he had consumed methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana.

This story will be updated.

