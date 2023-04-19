Patti Eger always had a smile on her face and would give anyone a hug. She was the friend who reminded you to get home safe and would call to make sure you were doing OK.

If you went to her house, you could be sure she was going to feed you.

“She would do anything for anyone,” said Linda Walker, of Bowdoin, a friend of Eger’s for more than 20 years.

Eger and her husband Robert ‘Bob’ Eger were found dead at their home at 1459 Augusta Road in Bowdoin on Tuesday, along with Cynthia and David Eaton of Florida. The Eatons’ son, Joseph Eaton, has been charged with murder in the four deaths, and police have also connected him to the shooting of three people on Interstate 295 later Tuesday.

“These were very good people,” Walker, 74, said of the Egers. “They didn’t deserve to die. This has left their son and daughter-in-law without parents.”

Police said Wednesday that Joseph Eaton had just been released last Friday from prison in Windham, where he had been serving a sentence for aggravated assault. His mother met him at the prison and brought him to Bowdoin to stay with the Egers, who were family friends.

Walker said she didn’t know the Eatons personally, but they have been friends with the Egers for a long time. She said the Eatons came to Maine from Florida to get their son out of jail, though she didn’t know what led to the shootings.

A woman who answered the phone at a residence believed to belong to Cynthia Eaton’s parents declined to talk about the shooting Wednesday, but said, “My daughter is dead and there’s nothing we can do about that.”

“My daughter was a good person,” she said.

Walker said she met Patti Eger about 20 years ago through a scrapbooking group that gathers a few times per month. She said they became instant best friends. Bob was a “good guy” who “would give you the shirt off his back,” Walker said.

She said the couple’s son lives out of state and is named Robert, like his father.

About nine months ago, Walker said, Patti and Bob Eger got a Goldendoodle, Max.

“She was so excited,” Walker said, remembering when Patti Eger brought Max home. “It was like having another child. She would take him to doggy daycare so he had friends to play with. She loved that dog.”

Walker said Max was also killed in the shooting.

She said she was disturbed by a video Joseph Eaton had posted on Facebook Monday in which he cries as he talks about how people “claim to be Christian and can’t forgive somebody or understand what they go through.”

She said it seemed like a jab at his parents and the Egers, who Walker said were all religious. Patti Eger attended the West Bowdoin Baptist Church, and her faith was very important to her, Walker said.

“Patti and Bob and Cindy and Dave were very Christian, so I feel like he was talking about them,” Walker said.

Craig Tuck, the pastor of the West Bowdoin Baptist Church, called Patti Eger a “very dear friend” Wednesday. He said she lived her faith through such acts as volunteering with Lisbon Area Christian Outreach.

Tuck said he’s been on the phone with members of the congregation a lot over the past day, shocked over the loss of their friend, and that he’d also talked to the Egers’ son, who is on his way to Maine from Texas.

“Her joy, her spirit, was just evident everywhere. She was a wonderful, wonderful person,” Tuck said of Patti Eger. “She loved our family very much.”

