House Republicans have sent a letter to the Justice Department requesting that FBI and department officials in the Hunter Biden tax investigation appear before a House committee for transcribed interviews.

The letter, obtained by The Washington Post, includes requests for nine Justice Department and two FBI officials to face questions over the investigation of President Biden’s son. The request comes after two IRS agents who supervised the investigation of Hunter Biden told lawmakers on Capitol Hill that Justice Department officials slowed and stymied the investigation of his finances.

Earlier this month, Hunter Biden reached a tentative agreement with federal prosecutors to plead guilty to two minor tax crimes and admit to the facts of a gun charge under terms that would probably keep him out of jail. He is due in federal court in Wilmington, Del., on July 26 to enter his guilty plea, which must be approved by a judge.

Among the officials included in the letter, signed by Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, Jason T. Smith, R-Mo., and James Comer, R-Ky., is the Delaware assistant U.S. attorney who oversaw the case, David Weiss, a Trump-appointed official and longtime figure in Delaware legal circles.

One of the agents involved in the investigation, Gary Shapley, challenged congressional testimony from Attorney General Merrick Garland, who said at the time that Weiss had full authority to lead the investigation.

Garland has stood by his comments, and Weiss said in a June 7 letter to Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, that the attorney general had granted him “ultimate authority over this matter, including responsibility for deciding where, when, and whether to file charges and for making decisions necessary to preserve the integrity of the prosecution, consistent with federal law.”

Shapley testified that in an Oct. 7, 2022, meeting that included prosecutors, FBI agents, and IRS agents, Weiss claimed he was not the “deciding official on whether charges are filed,” according to a transcript of Shapley’s testimony released last week.

The committee chairman also requested two IRS officials involved with the case appear for transcribed interviews: Michael Batdorf, a director within the IRS criminal investigation division, and Darrell J. Waldon, special agent in charge of the D.C. field office. Smith chairs the House Ways and Means Committee and Comer chairs the House Oversight Committee.

A spokeswoman for the Justice Department confirmed that Garland received the letter but declined to comment further. The attorney general said last week that he would not prevent Weiss from testifying about the whistleblowers’ allegations.

“I would support Mr. Weiss explaining or testifying on these matters when he deems it appropriate,” Garland said at an unrelated news conference about the arrests of two people involved in fentanyl production and sales.

