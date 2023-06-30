AUBURN — Police are investigating the disappearance of 29-year-old Celeste Doghmi, who was last seen in the Auburn area at the end of July 2021.

Doghmi is a German citizen and her family, who is living out of the country, have not been able to contact her since July 2021, according to a statement issued by police Thursday night.

Doghmi is a 5-foot, 2-inch Black woman, weighing 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police ask that anyone with information about her call the Auburn Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 207-333-6653.

No additional information was immediately available.

