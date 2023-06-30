Fun for the Fourth

Bridgton Recreation will host this year’s Independence Day celebration Monday, July 3, at Stevens Brook Elementary School, 14 Frances Bell Drive. The fun begins early with a craft and vendor fair opening at 8 a.m. and lasting until 3 p.m. When dusk hits, so does the traditional fireworks show. In the evening, the Bridgton Town Band will close the festivities with a performance. Visit bridgtonmaine.org for more information, or contact [email protected] or 647-1126.

Also on Monday, July 3, a Kids’ Fun Run/Walk will be held at Stevens Brook Elementary as a precursor to the annual 4 on the Fourth road race. The kids’ event will begin at 4:30 p.m. for ages 2-10. Register in advance at fouronthefourth.com or on the day of the event from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. The fee is $4 per person and participants will receive snacks and a T-shirt. Proceeds will benefit the Bridgton Library’s children’s room.

For more information on the 4 on the Fourth 4-mile race, go to fouronthefourth.com.

Music on Main

Griffin William Sherry of the popular Maine band The Ghost of Paul Revere will perform along with Hot Fiddle, an instrumental multi-genre band, from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at 144 Main St. This free concert is part of the popular Music on Main series. Vendors will sell food and drinks. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a chair, but no pets or coolers. The event will go on, rain or shine.

Pancake breakfasts

Bridgton American Legion Post 67, located on Depot Street, will hold a pancake breakfast at the Community Center, also on Depot Street, on the first Saturday of the month from 8 to 11 a.m. The menu for Saturday, July 8, features pancakes, sausages, coffee and juice, all for a donation of $8 per person. Proceeds from the breakfast will go toward local youth, veterans’ and community programs.

Terrestrial invasives

On Tuesday, July 13, Lauren Pickford of the Lakes Environmental Association and Maggie Lynn of Loon Echo Land Trust, will discuss emerald ash borers, spongy moths, browntail moths and other invasive species in the area at 6 p.m. at the Maine Lake Science Center on Willett Road. Weather permitting, those attending may be able to go out in the woods and try to identify some of the species. For further details and to register for this free event, go to mainelakes.org/events-calendar.

Library book sale

The Friends of the Bridgton Library’s big summer book sale is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 15, in the parking lot behind the library on the corner of Church and Main streets. This annual event is one of the highlights of summer and offers something for everyone: gently used paperback and hardcover books on science, mystery, history, art, cooking, children’s books and much more. Most books are $2 each, and from 1:30 to 2 p.m. you can fill a bag with books for just $5.

Cash or checks are accepted. Proceeds support library programs and services. For more information call 647-2472 or go to bridgtonlibrary.org. A rain date, if necessary, is scheduled for Sunday, July 16, at the same times.

Perri Black can be contacted at [email protected]

