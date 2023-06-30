CHICAGO — Justin Steele tossed a three-hit shutout into the seventh inning and won his third straight start, and the Chicago Cubs snapped a four-game skid with a 10-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Friday.

Christoper Morel hit a two-run homer and finished with three RBI, and Nick Madrigal added a solo homer in Chicago’s 13-hit attack.

Nico Hoerner had three hits, two RBI and reached base four times while extending his hitting streak to nine games. Jared Young drove in two runs with his second triple in two games and finished with two hits and two runs scored.

Terry Francona was back managing the Guardians following a health scare that led to him being hospitalized in Kansas City and missing three games.

Before the game, Francona said: “I actually feel OK today.”

The manager said his heart rate accelerated and his blood pressure was high during his spell in Kansas City He was sweating, even when just sitting.

Francona will get follow-up tests in Cleveland on Monday.

NOTES

BRAVES: Michael Soroka will make his first start at Truist Park in nearly three years after the Atlanta Braves recalled him from Triple-A Gwinnett to face the Miami Marlins.

Soroka went 0-1 with an 8.38 ERA this season in two starts at Oakland and Arizona before getting sent back to Triple-A. In three minor league starts, he allowed three runs in 19 innings and earned another promotion.

Soroka tore his Achilles tendon on Aug. 3, 2020, the last time he played a home game. The right-hander had another procedure after tearing it a second time while walking at the ballpark in June 2021.

He was an NL All-Star in 2019, going 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA in 29 starts and finished sixth in the Cy Young Award voting.

HOME RUN DERBY: The Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts will compete in the All-Star Home Run Derby at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park on July 10, joining Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez and Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero in the eight-man competition.

Betts, who will be making his first Derby appearance, leads the Dodgers with 20 home runs.

Juan Soto won last year’s derby at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, edging Rodríguez 19-18 in the final round.

ROCKIES: Colorado activated Kris Bryant before the Rockies’ game against the Detroit Tigers on Friday, a month after the outfielder was placed on the injured list with a left heel bruise.

Bryant was scheduled to start in right field and hit second.

“I’m really excited,” Bryant said. “It’s never fun when you’re not playing, but I feel like we did some good work. All things considered, I feel like I’m in a better place than what I expected.”

Bryant, 32, is hitting .263 with five homers and 17 RBI in 50 games this season. He was 1 for 4 with a walk in his one rehab game at Albuquerque on Wednesday.

“It’s good to have ‘KB’ back in there,” Colorado Manager Bud Black said. “He’s a presence. He gives you a really good at-bat. He takes a lot of pressure off the guys. Hopefully he can jump right in and contribute.”

Bryant will have no initial restrictions, Black said.

“We’ll see how he’s going, but as long as he feels good and it makes sense to keep him going, we’re going to keep him going,” Black said.

Bryant played only 42 games in his first season with Colorado in 2022, after signing a seven-year, $182 million free agent contract. He missed most of last season with plantar fasciitis.

The Rockies designated catcher Jorge Alfaro for assignment and also promoted Ty Black from Albuquerque to replace Matt Carasiti, who was placed open the injured list with right shoulder inflammation.

