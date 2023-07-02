Children stand on the edge of Front St. hoping to cool off during the firemen's muster on Saturday. The first muster in Bath, also the first in the country, was on July 4, 1849, according to event organizer Amanda McDaniel, when train service allowed firemen from area towns to get there equipment to Bath to compete. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
bath maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles