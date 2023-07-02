In photos: Despite the rain Bath Heritage Days brings the fun
The event was advertised as happening rain or shine, and despite the rain fun was still had. According to the event's Facebook page the rides had to shut down due to slippery conditions and performances were canceled for Sunday.
Children stand on the edge of Front St. hoping to cool off during the firemen's muster on Saturday. The first muster in Bath, also the first in the country, was on July 4, 1849, according to event organizer Amanda McDaniel, when train service allowed firemen from area towns to get there equipment to Bath to compete. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
