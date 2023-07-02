A woman from Royalston, Ma., was killed Saturday in Franklin County after an ATV she was riding crashed, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.
At around 12:45 p.m. Abigail Divoll, 25, was a passenger on a side-by-side ATV in Coplin Plantation driven by Matthew Tolman, 26, of Hubbardstown, Ma., when Tolman lost control. The pair were in the lead of a group of three ATVs when Tolman struck a washout on the trail and lost control.
Tolman was thrown from the ATV and suffered a serious head injury, and Divoll was killed in the crash, Mark Latti of MDIFW said in a statement released Sunday.
Tolman was flown from the scene in a lifeflight helicopter to the Maine Medical Center in Portland. Neither Divoll nor Tolman were wearing helmets, and it appears that speed and alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, Latti said.
The crash is under investigation by the Maine Warden Service. More details will be released as they become available, Latti said.
