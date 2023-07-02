BIDDEFORD —Rolande M. Ouellette, 76, of Biddeford, passed away early Friday morning on June 30, 2023, at home.

She was born in Saco on May 20, 1947, a daughter of Roland and Marie (Breton) Baron. She was educated from Biddeford High School.

Earlier, Rolande was employed by Allied Shoe and Herman Shoe. Her generous and caring nature led her to a career in health care. She worked as a CNA at Trull Hospital in Biddeford. She also was a caregiver to many family members, her grandmother, mom and many friends. She was always willing to help others.

She enjoyed traveling, especially to Las Vegas. She liked playing cards, going to bingo and doing crossword puzzles. Her house was always the center of her family. Many memories were made that will be held on to and cherished forever. She loved the color purple, butterflies, ladybugs and her elephant collection. But nothing compared to her family and the time they spent together. She will be sadly missed by many.

Mrs. Ouellette was a parishioner of St. Joseph’s Church in Biddeford.

She was predeceased by one son David Ouellette and by one brother Normand Baron and one sister Sally Martel.

She is survived by her four children: Richard Ouellette, Suzanne Doyon, Brenda Rayyan and Jeffrey Ouellette and wife Lisa. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, one sister Claire McIntrye and husband Richard, cousin and caregiver Doris Fisher and nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 6, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Biddeford. To view Rolande’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: