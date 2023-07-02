Sister Therese Bouthot recently celebrated her 101st birthday at St. Joseph’s Convent in Biddeford.

In honor of her birthday, a plane flew over the convent with a banner wishing her a Happy 101st Birthday. Bouthot, the other sisters and her family went outside to see the plane as it flew by.

Bouthot, who was born in Biddeford, joined the Sisters of Good Shepherd, thinking she would spend her life as a teacher. She earned a master’s degree in social work and a doctoral degree. She developed programs for orphans and special needs children in Massachusetts and taught at the university level. She was a board member for numerous community organizations. She played a leadership role in (making) the tough decisions associated with continuing services started by the sisters that needed to be turned over to others with reductions in their ranks. Her career culminated with her role as superior/administrator of St. Joseph’s Convent and Infirmary in Biddeford.

