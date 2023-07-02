FALMOUTH – Gina Inez Martini Caminiti, 51, passed away Thursday, June 15, 2023 at her home.

She was born April 10, 1972 in Hollywood, Fla., the daughter of William and Sandra (Foster) Martini.

Gina was a graduate of Marianapolis Prep School, Thompson, Conn. In addition, Gina was a graduate of the University of Southern Maine and earned her teaching degree at the University of New England.

She initially worked as a paralegal and later as a teacher. Later, as the family grew, she fulfilled her most passionate vocation as a wife, mother, and homemaker. She also enjoyed and loved her furry child, Tigger.

Gina and her husband, Steven were communicants of Holy Martyrs Church in Falmouth and social members of the Falmouth Country Club.

She enjoyed ballet, hiking, reading, walking, and going to the beach with her family.

Gina is survived by her husband, Steven Caminiti; two children, William and Emilia Caminiti; her mother, Sandra Martini; her aunt, Donna Hill; her close cousins Mike (Pam) and Joe (Paula) Hill; sisters-in-law Patricia “Patty” Watson and husband Royce, Maria Fowler, Anita Birch, and Laurie Nappi; a brother-in-law, Michael Caminiti; nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her father; and uncles Donald Foster and Al Hill.

Memorial visitation will be held 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, July 14 at Jones, Rich, & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be shared with her family at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.

Memorial donations may be made to the

Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland.

