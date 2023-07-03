State wildlife officials have euthanized the black bear that bit a Porter woman last week after she punched it in the nose.

The bear was tested for rabies, but the results of the test have not been disclosed, said Mark Latti, spokesman for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Lynn Kelly of Porter, 64, was working in her garden on Friday when her dog Scooby started barking and ran into the woods. The dog started yelping and then ran out of the woods with a bear in pursuit, according to Latti.

Kelly confronted the animal and punched it in the nose, Latti said. The bear bit her right hand, puncturing her wrist.

The bear turned and ran back into the woods. Kelly was taken to Memorial Hospital in North Conway for treatment of puncture wounds.

Following the incident, Inland Fisheries and Wildlife set two traps in hopes of capturing the animal.

On Monday, Latti confirmed the bear had been captured. Latti said the state was able to match the bear’s DNA to saliva in the wound on her forearm, and it was euthanized, Latti said.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife says the bear weighed about 140 pounds and was around 2 years old.

Black bears live throughout Maine. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife recommend that people keep their distance and not corner or agitate any bears they see.

Steps can be taken to prevent human contact with bears, including removing potential food sources such as bird feeders, bird seed on the ground, unsecured garbage, pet food and barbecue grills, from yards.