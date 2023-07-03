OLD ORCHARD BEACH — Monday’s deluge ended just in time for the start of the 37th annual family sand sculpture competition on the beach in Ocean Park.

Ten families entered the competition, constructing sculptures to fit this year’s theme of “Transportation: Air, Land & Sea.”

The theme inspired such sculptures as two large bare feet, a lobster piloting a chariot pulled by two dolphins, and a disc that evoked a UFO.

The Briginshaw family of Ontario, Canada, have been vacationing in Ocean Park for 25 years and pulled together to create the chariot sculpture. They won the competition 20 years ago with a sculpture of the Loch Ness monster and were hoping for a repeat victory.

The sculptures were judged on their originality, design detail, use of space and special effects, as well as the creators’ artistic ability.

The two bare feet took third place and the Briginshaws’ chariot sculpture got second.

First place went to the UFO sculpture, titled “Area 1881,” a reference to the year that Ocean Park was founded, with a charter “to establish a place of summer resort for holding religious, education, and other meetings in Old Orchard Beach.”

