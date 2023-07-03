Folk-inspired musician Carolyn Currie of Cumberland will perform in concert Sunday, July 9, at Skyline Farm in North Yarmouth.

Currie has received numerous awards and national recognition for her original music. She has also played with artists such as Jonathan Edwards, Tom Rush, Lucy Kaplansky, Cheryl Wheeler and Richard Shindell, and has performed festivals at music festivals, including Seattle’s Bumbershoot and Folk Life festivals.

The concert will begin at 4 p.m. at the nonprofit, all-volunteer farm, 95 The Lane. Admission is by donation, and concert-goers should bring their own lawn chairs.

