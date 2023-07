A food drive for the Falmouth Food Pantry will take place at each Wednesday farmers market in Falmouth this month.

Donations of non-perishable food items and cash will be accepted at the market through July. The Cumberland & Falmouth Farmers Market will match cash donations up to $250.

The Falmouth market is held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays on Hat Trick Drive.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: