Piping plovers have returned to Chebeague Island for the first time in 40 years, with a pair nesting at Indian Point, according to the Chebeague and Cumberland Land Trust.

The eggs have hatched and the land trust and the Indian Island Association are working with Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife and Maine Audubon to monitor and help protect the plovers.

Beachgoers are encouraged to do their part by giving the plovers plenty of space, avoiding the use of kites and drones in that area and filling in sand castle holes. Dogs should remain off the beach until after July 31 and all trash, which attracts plover predators, should be picked up.

