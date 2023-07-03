It happened! Summer came! And, with it, a slew of weekly outdoor concert series all over southern Maine to keep you entertained and out of your house well into August.

Hats off to the cities, towns and businesses who put these shows together.

Here’s the skinny on a number of these series, along with my personal picks for shows, should you need assistance deciding when to attend.

But to be honest, you can’t go wrong with any of these concerts because being outside during the heart of summer in this state is entirely where it’s at. So get your lawn chairs, blankets, bug spray and picnic baskets together (you can also hit food trucks that will be at some of these performances) and get ready to kick back or kick up your heels.

Did I mention that all of these shows are 100% free? Indeed they are.

L.L. Bean Summer in the Park

7:30 p.m. Saturdays, July 8, 29, Aug. 5, 12 and 26, and Sept. 2. Discovery Park at L.L. Bean, Freeport. llbean.com

Holy music freak out, the summer concert series at L.L. Bean is spectacular, and I am especially dying over their booking of Melissa Etheridge on Aug. 5 and Shawn Colvin with Marc Cohn on Aug. 12. However my official pick, said with gigantic glee, is happening this Saturday, and it’s indie-pop band Lucius! Fronted by singers Holly Laessig and Jess Wolfe, who mostly sing in unison, Lucius has released four albums since 2009, including last year’s glorious “Second Nature” produced by Dave Cobb and Brandi Carlile. Expect to hear ear-kissing, soaring harmonies but also some dance tunes featuring bedazzled keytars.

Advertisement

Love Lincoln Park Summer Concert Series

6 p.m. Tuesdays, July 18 & 25, Aug. 1 & 8. Congress & Pearl streets, Portland. lovelincolnpark.org

You’ll be on the fringe of the Old Port for these four shows that feature a whole lot of rock, blues and more. My pick is the Aug. 8 show from The Renovators. The band is Bob Rasero on guitar and lead vocals, Jeff Davison on drums and vocals, Kent Allyn on bass and vocals, and Robin Worthley on keys. These fellas will knock your socks off with their original roots rock, soul, swing and country tunes. Buckle up!

Sounds by the Sea

6 p.m. Mondays, July 10 to Aug. 14. Fort Williams, Shore Road, Cape Elizabeth. capecommunityservices.org/sounds-by-the-sea

Cape Elizabeth Community Services presents a half-dozen shows at the idyllic Fort Williams where the restorative salt air will fill your lungs as a variety of tunes fill your ears. Donations for the Rotary Food Drive are very much appreciated. It was hard as heck to choose one show to shine a light on as they’re all fantastic (I’m looking at you Pan Fried Steel on July 17 and Pine State Pitches on Aug. 14). That said, I’m going with The World Famous Grassholes on Aug. 7 because bluegrass and summertime go hand in hand, and this band knows how to bring the fun with originals and covers.

Music in the Park

5:30 p.m. Sundays, though Sept. 10. Dorothea Jacobs Grant Common, in front of the Ogunquit Heritage Museum, 86 Obeds Lane, Ogunquit. chamber.ogunquit.org

Ogunquit Parks & Rec presents a busy schedule of Sunday performances. They’ll be plenty of rock, country, oldies and more to choose from and my pick is this Sunday’s show from the Chris Humphrey Orchestra. The 14-piece jazz band will play tunes from the likes of Frank Sinatra, Count Basie, Duke Ellington and other classic swing tunes. Humphrey sings and plays piano, and his wife Jennifer Humphrey will take lead on a few numbers. This orchestra is fabulous. I caught a show a few summers ago, and it did not disappoint.

Waterfront Concert Series

5 p.m. Saturdays, through Aug. 26. Waterfront Park, Bath. chocolatechurcharts.org

The Chocolate Church Arts Center and Main Street Bath are co-presenting a robust schedule of shows and there’s a slew of rock, pop-punk, roots, Americana, soul, jazz, alternative and steel drum music to choose from, not to mention a Fleetwood Mac tribute act called Crystal Vision happening this Saturday. My pick goes to the show happening on July 15 from indie rock band Love By Numb3rs. The band is Anna Lombard (vocals, keys), Jon Roods (bass, synth, samples, sitar), drummer Gary Gemmiti and guitarist Zachary Bence. They’ll be joined by renowned keyboardist Jamie Saft. Last year’s “Earth Need a Moon” includes the poignant “When I Close My Eyes” and the tender “The Universe,” though the band sure knows how to rock too, so expect a satisfying performance from one of the state’s premiere bands.

Summer Sunsets Live

4 p.m. select Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 1. Thompson’s Point, Portland. thompsonspoint.com

When there aren’t big concerts happening, there’s other live music and fun to be had at Thompson’s Point. The Summer Sunsets Live series features live music, food trucks, cocktails and local beer. The gatherings are pet- and kid-friendly and the spot at the Fore River estuary is downright delicious. I’m most excited about the show happening this Friday from Americana duo Muddy Ruckus comprised of Erika Stahl (vocals, drums, percussion) and Ryan Flaherty (vocals, guitar, keys, banjo). The Portland duo’s new album “Vacationland” is already on my list of favorite local albums of 2023.

Summer Concert Series

6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, through Aug. 2. Mill Creek Park, South Portland. sopoparksrec.com

I promise, mostly, that the many ducks and geese will make room for you at Mill Creek Park for the Wednesday night concerts. The park is strategically located near two grocery stores and a handful of restaurants including Taco Trio so you can easily grab provisions. My favorite show is on July 12 because I’ve been a fan of singer-songwriter Andi Fawcett since the ’90s. With warm, distinct vocals that have what I like to call a “catch” that adds an emotional layer, Fawcett is one of the state’s hardest working musicians as she constantly is out playing shows. With originals and covers, she’ll win you over at first listen. Other tunes to look forward to at the park include ’70s to ’90s rock, country and blues tunes, a Beatles tribute band and a modern country one.

Vallee Square Concert Series

7 p.m. Thursdays, through Aug. 31. Vallee Square, Westbrook. downtownwestbrook.com

Move over Wessie and ice disk, there’s another worthy reason to head to Westbrook: the Vallee Square Concert Series. The eight consecutive weeks of live tunes include tributes to U2, The Beatles, Neil Young and Kenny Chesney. The one that’s sending shivers down my spine is on Aug. 24. That’s when you can see Masterstroke Queen Tribute, fronted by Sean Slaughter who will do justice to Freddie Mercury while you watch near the Presumpscot River. From hits to deeper cuts, you’ll hear everything you love from Queen. Grab a drink from the outdoor bar peddling mixed drinks, beer and wine.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: