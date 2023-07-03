‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare [abridged] [revised] (again)!’
6:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 6:30 p.m through July 28. Also on July 26. Deering Oaks Park, Portland, free. fenixtheatre.com
For a whole lot of fast-paced Bard bedlam, head to Deering Oaks park for Fenix Theatre Company’s zany production of “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare [abridged] [revised] (again)!” Pack a picnic and be ready to be taken on a theatrical ride like none other as three actors (Noli French, Chantal King and Lauren Stockless) perform the complete works of Shakespeare in less than an hour and a half. All the drama and all the laughs are waiting for you.
Rail bike excursions
10:45 a.m., 12:25, 1:45, 3:25 and 4:45 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Additional rides available on select Tuesdays. Revolution Rail at Seashore Trolley Museum, 195 Log Cabin Road, Kennebunkport, $60 for two-person ride, $100 for four-person ride. revrail.com/maine-railbiking
Here’s one way to have some off-the-rails summer fun. Seashore Trolley Museum has teamed up with Revolution Rail Co. to offer rail bike rides on a 3.5-mile stretch of historic railroad. Rail bikes are pedal-powered recumbent vehicles with wheels that fit onto tracks, and you can choose a two- or four-seat bike. The guided tour will take you through a scenic part of the Atlantic Shore Line Railway. Your ticket includes admission to the museum, so you can explore the many exhibits and take a trolley ride.
The Christmas Bride in Concert
7 p.m. Friday. Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport, $20. snowlionrep.org
Snowlion Repertory Company needs a little Christmas, right this very minute. You’ve got three chances to feel the spirit as they present a concert performance of “The Christmas Bride,” based on a Charles Dickens short story “The Battle of Life.” The show stars baritone Aaron Engebreth in the lead male role, and the tale is a joyous one about love, home, family, faith and forgiveness. Eleven cast members will portray 17 characters, and they’ll perform the entire score backed by a three-piece band and featuring some narration and select scenes.
‘Our Hospitality’
6 p.m. Wednesday, July 12. Leavitt Theatre, 259 Main St., Route 1, Ogunquit, $12. leavittheatre.com
Here’s a chance to see a classic silent Buster Keaton film with live accompaniment by pianist Jeff Rapsis who will create a musical score on the spot during the screening. “Our Hospitality,” made in 1923, is set in the 1830s and tells the tale of a New Yorker who, unbeknownst to him, is caught up in a multi-generational family feud. Along with Keaton, the film stars his wife Natalie Talmadge, and their baby son James makes a brief appearance. Keaton’s dad is also featured. Three other Keaton films, with music by Rapsis, will be shown on July 26, Aug. 16 and Aug. 23.
