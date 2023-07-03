The Weight Band

8 p.m. Thursday. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, 53 Old Post Road, Arundel, $45, $50. vinhillmusic.com

Save Nazareth for another time and instead pull into Arundel to take a load off while hearing music from members of legendary act The Band. The lineup is Jim Weider (guitar, mandolin, vocals) and Randy Ciarlante (drums, vocals) from The Band with Albert Rogers (bass, vocals), Michael Bram (drums, vocals) and Matt Zeiner (keys, vocals). They have released four albums, including last year’s “Shines Like Gold.”

Dead Gowns & Eliza Edens with Isa Burke

8 p.m. Saturday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $15 in advance, $20 at the door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Get ready for a night of enthralling indie folk-rock from a trio of acts. Portland’s Dead Gowns is fronted by singer, guitarist, keys player and lyricist Geneviève Beaudoin, and this will be their first full-band show at One Longfellow Square. Eliza Edens is a singer-songwriter from Brooklyn, New York. Also on the bill is Portland-based singer and multi-instrumentalist Isa Burke (Lula Wiles, Aoife O’Donovan) who is a nominee for instrumentalist of the year at the 2023 Americana Music Awards.

Fleet Foxes

7 p.m. Tuesday, July 11. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $50 in advance, $60 day of show, free for kids 3 and under. statetheatreportland.com

Catch Seattle’s indie-folk act Fleet Foxes outside in Portland. The band has released four albums since 2008, including “Shore,” which was nominated for a best alternative album Grammy. They’ll be digging into all of them with tunes like “Mykonos,” “Silver Dagger,” “Sun Giant” and “Bedouin Dress.” Nigerian-born New Yorker and singer-songwriter Uwade opens the show. Her gorgeous single “The Man Who Sees Tomorrow” has nearly 2.5 million streams on Spotify.

