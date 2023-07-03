The executive director of Greater Portland Landmarks is leaving the nonprofit amid several other departures from the small staff.

Sarah Hansen has notified the board of trustees that she is resigning at the end of July.

Her resignation comes after the director of advocacy, Ian Stevenson, left in May. The director of philanthropy and the community outreach manager are also leaving. The departures represent four of the nonprofit’s seven staff positions.

Bruce Roullard, president of the Greater Portland Landmarks Board of Trustees, confirmed Hansen’s and Stevenson’s departures but would not comment on the other staff positions or the reasons why so many employees have left.

“We greatly appreciate all that she has done during her tenure,” Roullard said of Hansen. “She is still with us and working on a smooth transition going forward.”

Hansen confirmed in an email that she is leaving but declined a request for an interview. “I don’t have any comment beyond that I am proud of all that the team has accomplished over the past four years,” she said.

She also confirmed that Lucy Hannington, community outreach manager, and Kerrie Leclair, director of philanthropy, are leaving.

Hannington did not respond to a voicemail message or email asking about her resignation. Her voicemail box and an automated response from her email said that she had left her position as of Friday.

Leclair did not respond to a voicemail message or email asking about her departure.

Stevenson said in an email that he planned to leave several months prior to his final day and it “was the result of personal and professional needs.”

He said it was “unrelated to anything that has been happening there in the past few weeks, about which I am wholly uninformed.”

Greater Portland Landmarks is a nonprofit whose mission is to “ensure that Greater Portland preserves its sense of place for all and builds vibrant, sustainable neighborhoods and communities for the future,” according to its website.

The group often weighs in on local historic preservation and development issues, raises awareness about threats to historic preservation, offers assistance to property owners for rehabilitation projects and showcases preservation.

Hansen has served as executive director since June 2019, according to the group’s website. She shared the news of her departure in a message to supporters last month, saying the past four years have brought challenges but also accomplishments.

“A change in leadership does not mean a change in mission,” Hansen wrote. “As Greater Portland Landmarks enters its 60th year, the mission to ensure that Greater Portland preserves its sense of place for all and builds vibrant, sustainable neighborhoods and communities for the future is more important than ever. I wish the organization the best moving forward.”

