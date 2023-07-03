I was in Augusta on June 16 to represent support for L.D. 1619. The Capitol was filled with pro-life conservatives. I wonder how old a child must be for them to end their advocacy.

On the national level, Republicans have voted against the child tax credit and affordable child care. Conservative states are getting rid of free school meals. They refuse to raise the minimum wage so women can give their children even the basics of living. In Maine, many Republicans have voted against paid family leave.

The scare tactics conservatives use about so-called “late-term” “partial-birth” abortions and “day before birth abortions” are not based in reality. A woman who is faced with an abortion at 24 weeks is often dealing with new information about severe fetal abnormalities that can only be detected then. Life circumstances can change that could put the safety and security of an infant at risk. “Day before birth abortions” is an incendiary term concocted by conservative lawmakers. No licensed physician would consider such an option.

When a woman finds out she is pregnant, the choice to carry the fetus to term is based on a multitude of issues because giving birth has profound lifelong consequences to the baby born and the mother. Choosing an abortion can be the most deeply pro-life and loving act a woman can make.

Jo Trafford

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: