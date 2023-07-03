The recent column by Megh Bindra (“We’re ignoring a painful aspect of the youth mental health crisis,” June 29) was an excellent commentary on the role of the climate crisis in youth mental health problems. There is, however, one disconnect to point out.

Among the traditional aspects of life to look forward to that are now more difficult to attain, Bindra listed owning a car. Cars, however, have devastating effects on our society and planet. Cars are a major source of carbon emissions and one of the primary culprits of the climate crisis.

The auto and gas industry that pushed cars on us tied it to maturity – that as soon as kids could get a driver’s license they should start driving – and also tied it to being well off. In the marketing of automobiles, being outside of a car, biking, walking and taking public transit was presented as something for impoverished people. That people who are doing well drive cars.

Car culture got embedded into all aspects of life – the development of highways, roads and housing all were made in a way to make people car-dependent. This has not only damaged the environment, it has damaged humans’ physical and mental health. Being outside of a car, walking, biking and rolling in other ways, connects people to their communities. People interact with neighbors and nature, which is good for our mental health. So, we need to not be car dependent and connect it to better health all around.

Angela King-Horne

Pownal

