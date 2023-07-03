BIDDEFORD — Robert J. Rousselle, 73, of Biddeford, passed away suddenly on Thursday afternoon, June 29, 2023, at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

He was born in Biddeford, Maine on Sept. 11, 1949, a son of Roland and Emilienne (Binette) Rousselle. He was educated in the Biddeford school system and graduated from St. Louis High School, class of 1968.

Bob married the love of his life, Rachel Croteau, at St. Joseph Church in Biddeford on April 27, 1974. They settled in Biddeford where they raised their two wonderful children, David and Lynn.

Bob was employed for 28 years as an inspector in quality control for Pratt & Whitney in North Berwick. After this impressive length of service with Pratt & Whitney, Bob retired and went on to work as an inspector for Praxair, where he continued with them on a part-time basis right up to present-day.

Bob had many interesting hobbies and passions, with the New England Patriots and Boston Bruins at the top of his list. He was able to attend a number of games in person, and made great memories with his family at these events. With great joy he followed the extracurricular sport and theater activities of his children and grandchildren. He was a regular in the bleachers of the Biddeford Ice Arena, the school sports fields, and the school auditorium proudly watching his grandchildren play hockey, soccer, lacrosse, basketball and acting in many theater performances.

Bob and his wife enjoyed traveling both with their children, as well as together as a couple. They had the good fortune of traveling to many destinations, including Europe and Hawaii. They also took several trips to Disney World with their children and grandchildren, and even went on a couple of Disney Cruises. Many times Bob would jokingly complain about having to travel to Disney again, but he would always have the time of his life.

He also had a great enjoyment of animals, especially his dog, Miley. Most of all, he loved to spend time with his family and friends. Some of the special times were spent going to dinner with family, or with their many, many close and dear friends. These close bonds and memories will be cherished forever. He will be sadly missed.

He was predeceased by his parents, Roland and Emilienne Rousselle.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Rachel Rousselle, his son David Rousselle and wife Cara, his daughter Lynn Parent and husband Eric, and his three grandchildren Makenzie, Connor and Abigail. He is also survived by three siblings: his brother Michael Rousselle and wife Carole, his “twin” brother Richard Rousselle and wife Sharon, and his brother Daniel Rousselle and partner Jean, his brother-in-law Raymond Croteau, as well as several nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, July 7, 2023, at St. Joseph Church, Biddeford. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Biddeford.

To view Bob’s memorial page, leave an online condolence or watch his family memorial video, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com

