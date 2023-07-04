BOSTON — Mitch Garver hit a three-run homer, Dane Dunning pitched six solid innings and the AL West-leading Texas Rangers had a rain-delayed 6-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.

UP NEXT WHO: Texas Rangers (Gray 6-4) at Boston Red Sox (Bello 5-5) WHEN: 7:10 p.m. Wednesday TELEVISION: NESN

Robbie Grossman and Josh Jung each added an RBI double for the Rangers, who won for just the second time in six games. Garver also had a bases-loaded walk.

Jarren Duran had a triple and double, and Justin Turner an RBI single for Boston, which had its three-game winning streak halted.

The game was delayed for 1 hour, 47 minutes.

With a light rain falling early in the game and turning heavier in the middle innings until the umpires called for the tarp with the Red Sox batting in the eighth, the 28-year-old Dunning (8-1) kept Boston’s offense in check, giving up a run and six hits with four strikeouts and a walk.

Garver’s homer into the center-field bleachers off reliever Kaleb Ort (1-2) moved the Rangers ahead 3-1 in the second following singles by Nathaniel Lowe and Ezequiel Duran.

Will Smith got Alex Verdugo to pop out with two runners on for the final out, recording his 15th save.

Boston had moved in front when Duran tripled into the triangle in center and scored on Verdugo’s grounder to short.

• Former Red Sox and current Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi caught a ceremonial first pitch from Boston bullpen catcher Mani Martinez, who recently became a U.S. citizen.