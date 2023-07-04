SAN DIEGO — All-Star outfielder Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels has a broken left wrist and was placed on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday.

The Angels announced that Trout has a broken hamate suffered Monday night. The slugger fouled off a 0-1 pitch from Nick Martinez leading off the eighth inning and immediately shook his left arm. Angels Manager Phil Nevin and a trainer came out to check on the slugger and he left the game.

“I just took a swing and something felt uncomfortable,” Trout said after the Angels lost 10-3. “Just waiting on getting some scans and hope for the best.”

Trout added that the wrist “doesn’t feel great. I mean, there’s no two ways to it. … I can’t describe the pain I felt. I never felt it before, ever, before this. I never had wrist problems or anything. Just freak things.”

Trout had an RBI single in the sixth. He was selected to his 11th All-Star team on Sunday and 10th straight as a starter.

YANKEES: One month into his recovery from a torn ligament in his right toe, Aaron Judge has started hitting off a tee but said he is still unable to run.

“I got to be able to run,” Judge said before the Yankees continued a four-game series with the Orioles. “If I can run then I can play. Me running at 10 percent ain’t going to help anybody out there.”

Judge said being able to put weight on his back foot is the biggest factor in how fast he can return from an injury that is unusual for a baseball player.

“Besides running it’s me being able to put 270 pounds on one leg when I’m hitting,” Judge said. “Once we build up that strength and get the pain and all that all out of there, we’re going to be in a good spot. I understand you’re going to deal with some pain coming back so it’s just about getting to a point where it’s tolerable and we’re not setting ourselves back here.”

Monday marked one month since Judge got hurt when he crashed into the right-field wall at Dodger Stadium while making a catch on a drive by J.D. Martinez. Judge had hoped to start baseball activities shortly after receiving a second platelet-rich plasma injection June 20, but he only recently has started playing catch and taking light swings.

TUESDAY’S GAMES

REDS 8, NATIONALS 4: Brett Kennedy won his first major league appearance in five years, Elly De La Cruz went 4 for 5 with hits from both sides of the plate and Cincinnati won in Washington.

Kennedy struck out three and allowed four runs and five hits in five-plus innings, only getting into trouble late in his 86-pitch outing.

De La Cruz had three singles batting right-handed and one left-handed. The switch-hitting rookie sensation was robbed of his first career five-hit game by Nationals center fielder Derek Hill’s diving catch on a line drive in the eighth.

Jonathan India hit two home runs, Nick Senzel had a three-run shot and the Reds stole five bases. They’ve won three in a row and six of their past seven.

