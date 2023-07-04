BASEBALL

The Portland Sea Dogs continued their hot start to the second half of the Eastern League season by being the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 7-3 Tuesday night at Hadlock Field.

Portland has won 6 of 7 games and remains in first place in the Northeast Division.

Corey Rosier capped a four-run second inning with a three-run homer and Alex Binelas his a two-run homer in the third inning.

Matthew Lugo drove in two runs with a single in the second and a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Binghamton got its runs on a three-run homer by Rowdey Jordan in the fifth inning.

Binghamton loaded the bases in the ninth with one out, but closer Luis Guerrero struck out Brandon McIlwain and got Agustin Ruiz to fly to center to get his 14th save. Guerrero pitched the final two innings.

NECBL: The Sanford Mainers game against the North Adams SteepleCats in North Adams, Massachusetts, was rained out and canceled.

SOCCER

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: One day after being selected for the Women’s World Cup, Switzerland’s 16-year-old midfielder Iman Beney suffered a severe knee injury in training and will miss the tournament, the Swiss soccer federation said.

Beney became the latest high-profile player to rupture her ACL, an injury that has already sidelined several stars in women’s soccer.

The Swiss federation said she was injured in a tackle during the final training session before Wednesday’s warm-up game against Morocco, another team in the July 20-Aug. 20 tournament hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

GOLD CUP: Canada advanced to a quarterfinal matchup against the United States, beating Cuba 4-2 at Houston.

Guatemala also advanced with a 3-2 victory over Guadeloupe at Harrison, New Jersey, and will play Jamaica in the opener of a quarterfinal doubleheader at Cincinnati on Sunday, followed by the U.S.-Canada matchup.

CYCLING

TOUR DE FRANCE: Belgian rider Jasper Philipsen won a mass sprint to earn a second straight stage victory at the Tour de France, and Adam Yates kept the race leader’s yellow jersey heading into the Pyrenees mountains.

Philipsen followed up his win on Monday’s third stage and was once again expertly helped into position to attack by his Alpecin–Deceuninck teammate and Mathieu van der Poel.

Philipsen showcased his pure speed by holding off Australian rider Caleb Ewan at the line to underline his credentials to win the sprinter’s green jersey with another impressive performance. Philipsen’s countryman Wout van Aert won it last year.

The 112.7-mile route from Dax to Nogaro in southwestern France was almost totally flat and again favored sprinters.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: The Washington Mystics acquired Queen Egbo from the Indiana Fever for Amanda Zahui B.

Egbo has appeared in 16 games this season for the Fever, averaging 2.9 points and 4.1 rebounds.

Washington’s post depth has been depleted with the hip strain to Shakira Austin and Elena Delle Donne’s rolled ankle.

Egbo was taken 10th in the 2022 WNBA draft by the Fever and was honored as part of the All-Rookie team last year.

Zahui B. played in 12 games after signing with the Mystics in February. She averaged 2.0 points and 1.4 rebounds this season.

GOLF

BRITISH OPEN: Sergio Garcia will not play the British Open for the first time since 1997, failing to make it through local final qualifying that awarded 19 spots from four locations.

Former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace, who holds the Open record with a 62, advanced from their qualifier at Royal Cinque Ports. They joined Laurie Canter as the only regular roster players from LIV Golf to qualify.

The British Open starts July 20 at Royal Liverpool.

Garcia was among three LIV Golf players who qualified for the U.S. Open last month. Garcia tied for 27th. Local qualifying was his only avenue to the British Open. The Spaniard started well at West Lancashire with a 67 but could only manage a 71 in the afternoon and missed out by three shots.

