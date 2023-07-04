United Way of Mid Coast Maine announced Monday the addition of seven new members to its Board of Directors and its 2023-2024 slate of officers.

The new board members are:

• Christopher Bowe, MD, president of Mid Coast–Parkview Health.

• Kelly Creamer, director of wellness and rehabilitation at LincolnHealth. Creamer is the chairperson of the 2023-2024 United Way Annual Campaign.

• Anne Morong, senior relocation coordinator, talent management at L.L. Bean.

• Barbara Rapoza, marketing and community relations manager at SERVPRO of Bath/Brunswick-Belfast/Camden/Rockland.

• Sarah Seames, director of the Joseph McKeen Center for the Common Good at Bowdoin College. Seames is the chairperson of the United Way Overview Committee.

• Tarra Sheerer, tin knocker at General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, Local S6.

• Cindy Wade, RN, president of LincolnHealth.

The 2023-2024 slate of officers are:

• Board chairperson: Coleen Farrell, retired human resources professional.

• First vice chairperson and interim treasurer: Sean Martin, CFA, vice president and senior investment officer at Bath Savings Trust Company.

• Second vice chairperson: Cathleen Showalter, manager of manufacturing planning, scheduling and procurement at L.L. Bean.

• Treasurer: Bob McCue, retired finance professional.

The United Way of Mid Coast Maine would like to recognize and thank past board chairperson, Joel Merry, Sagadahoc County sheriff, and exiting board members Steve Bailey, Mara Pennell, Tim Suitter and Nick Wilcoff for their service, advocacy and partnership.

