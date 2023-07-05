BOSTON — Brayan Bello took a shutout into the sixth inning, Justin Turner had two hits and a pair of RBI and the Boston Red Sox beat the slumping Texas Rangers 4-2 on Wednesday night.

Corey Seager had three hits for the Rangers, and Adolis Garcia celebrated being selected for the Home Run Derby by hitting one that counted, a two-run shot in the sixth that made it 3-2.

But those were the only runs against Bello, who took a no-hitter into the eighth against the Marlins in his last start. In all, Bello (6-5) allowed two runs on eight hits in seven innings, striking out three and walking none. He has allowed two or fewer earned runs in 10 of his last 11 starts.

Kenley Jansen, Boston’s only All-Star selection, pitched the ninth for his 18th save. The Red Sox won for the fourth time in five games.

Jon Gray (6-5) allowed four runs – three earned – on nine hits and three walks in six innings. The Rangers, who have spent all but one day this season in first place in the AL West, have lost 8 of 12.

Bello shut out the Rangers for 5 1/3 innings before Garcia cleared the bullpen wall in right to make it 3-2. It was the first homer Bello had allowed in seven starts since May 23.

RED SOX Manager Alex Cora indicated that Trevor Story could be ready to begin his minor league rehab assignment after the All-Star break.

“Probably, I don’t want to put a timetable, he’s been so good so far, no obstacles, no red flags,” Cora said. “You never know what could happen in the upcoming days leading up to whenever we decide, but so far it’s trending in the right direction, and fast.”

Story has been throwing and taking batting practice at Fenway Park for the past few weeks, and Wednesday he put on a show during the pregame defensive drills, making a series of deep throws to first all the way from shallow left field before turning a series of double plays with Cora.

Cora said afterward that it was his first time seeing Story really go for it out on the field and that Story’s throws are carrying much better than they did last year. He added they have no concerns about his offensive game, but also that when Story returns it will be as a shortstop and not as a designated hitter.

Story is nearly six months out from undergoing internal bracing surgery on his right ulnar collateral ligament. The procedure is considered a less drastic alternative to Tommy John surgery and usually has approximately half the recovery time, but the surgery is also relatively new and doesn’t have a long track record to draw from when it comes to position players.

Presuming Story does begin his rehab assignment after the All-Star break and doesn’t experience any setbacks, he would most likely debut with the Portland Sea Dogs, who have a three-game series in Reading, Pennsylvania, over the weekend of July 14-16 before returning home to Maine for a week-long homestand against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

The Worcester Red Sox are also an option, but they have a series in Jacksonville before then spending the following week on the road in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

