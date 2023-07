South Portland Land Trust is hosting a mushroom identification walk Saturday, July 8, at Hinckley Park from 10 a.m. to noon.

The event is being conducted in partnership with Portland-based mushroom growing supply store North Spore.

Registration is required and tickets are $25 per person. To register, visit the land trust’s website, southportlandlandtrust.org, and navigate to their “Upcoming Events” page.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: