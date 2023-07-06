NEW HIRES

Mascoma Bank has hired Kelly Dorsey as senior vice president and treasury and business services manager. Dorsey has over 15 years of experience in the treasury field and serves as an adviser at the Maine Business School’s Women in Business. She also sits on the investment committee of the Greater Portland Council of Governments and the finance committee of the Cathance River Education Alliance.

Angela Madigan has been named principal of St. Thomas School in Sanford. Previously, she held a similar role at Waterboro Elementary School in North Waterboro. Before serving as principal there, Madigan was the assistant principal and a second- and fifth-grade teacher at Waterboro Elementary, culminating in over 15 years of experience.

Opus Consulting has added Cliff Miller as a senior adviser. Miller has experience in the regulated cannabis industry, including with Atlantic Cannabis Collective in Maine, working to improve manufacturing and cultivation technologies. Additionally, Miller has worked in the real estate and mortgage industries.

Dr. Kendra Andrews and Kate Delewski have joined the clinical team at Northern Light Mercy Ear, Nose and Throat Care. Andrews earned her B.A. from Columbia College in Chicago and her doctorate in audiology from Northern Illinois University. Her professional interests include hearing evaluation and auditory rehabilitation for infants and adolescents. Delewski received her B.A. from Denison University and an M.S. from the physician assistant program at the University of New England. She has over 20 years of experience as a PA, working for 10 at Northern Light Mercy.

Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty has hired Kristi Jacoby as an associate broker in the Mount Desert Island office. Jacoby has over 30 years of experience in the luxury real estate and superyacht industry. Jacoby also has a long history working in nonprofit management.

PROMOTIONS

United Way of Southern Maine has promoted Cameron Peden to senior vice president of people and resource development and Ninette Irabaruta to senior director of community engagement and outreach. Peden has been with the nonprofit since January 2022 and currently leads its diversity, equity and inclusion core value team. He received his master’s degree in public administration from Cleveland State University. Irabaruta was previously the director of public policy and advocacy. She has a master’s in sustainable international development and public policy from Brandeis University.

Jenn Benn has been promoted to vice president of member experience at Atlantic Federal Credit Union. Benn has been with AFCU for over two years in the member service division. This promotion will expand her work to more AFCU branches, specializing in member service.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

SeniorPlus has appointed Robert Kirchherr as the chair of its board of directors. Kirchherr previously served as the assistant dean for academic affairs at Central Maine Community College and since retiring has served on many boards throughout western Maine. Additionally, SeniorPlus appointed Holly Zielinski from Poland as vice chair, Dustin Ward from New Gloucester as treasurer and Don Berry from Sumner as secretary. An additional new set of board appointments include Roger J. Fuller, a retired legislator and educator from Lewiston, Mamie Anthoine Ney, the library director of Auburn Public Library, and Marie Samson, the controller at SaviLinx.

RECOGNITIONS

The Board of Harbor Commissioners for Portland Harbor recognized two deputy harbor masters for recent achievements. Elizabeth Morrissey completed the search and rescue coordination and execution course through the U.S. Coast Guard National Search and Rescue School, certifying her ability to save lives on the water. She is an engineer on the Portland fire boat. Charles Baird received the Harbor Commissioners’ Recognition Award for saving a man’s life in South Portland. In mid-May, Baird helped the individual get himself out of the water after he had fallen off a dock and exhausted himself trying to get back to safety.

