If you’ve been to the Libby Library in Old Orchard Beach in the past few weeks, you may have experienced a difficult time finding a parking spot. While it can be frustrating not to be able to find parking, we (here at the library) are just thrilled by all of the fun and exciting things happening in our little building, and I am delighted to share with you a few of the great events that are happening in July.

First is the continuation of our Vivacious Vittles program. The word vittles is such a lovely little expression. It’s a shortened version of the formal term “victuals”, which simply means “food and drink.” Our workshop, which started on June 6, took participants through several lessons on growing food in unusual ways. In the first class, participants planted lettuce in a bowl. In the last class on June 27, participants planted herbs in a self-watering planter made from a recycled wine bottle. In July, UNE’s SNAP Ed will be taking the baton for the second half of our Vivacious Vittles series and presenting “10 Tips for Adults”, which will take participants through ways to save money at the grocery store. The workshops are on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Space is limited, and we’re asking people to pre-register. Contact the library to reserve your spot.

The Summer Reading season has kicked off. We have Book Bingo for adults, and it’s not too late to pick up your copy of the bingo card and start reading. For books completed on specific bingo squares, participants will be given a charm for their key chains and for every book completed, a chance to enter to win a prize to be awarded at our end-of-the-season soirée (time and day to be determined). The Kid’s Summer Reading Program kicked off with a pajama party on Saturday, June 24. Kids are invited to complete a reading log for Read Beads. The theme this year is All Together Now, and we are super excited about gathering here at the library for books and more.

I heard someone say once that there’s no such thing as a free lunch. Here at Libby Library, we’re proving that wrong – at least for anyone ages 18 or under, this summer. Libby Library is a site for the Free Summer Lunch Program. All children 18 and under are welcome to visit the library at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday through Friday for lunch, and then, afterward, each day will be an activity for the kids.

The Community Room has become a wonderful gathering place for all sorts of activities. Mahjong meets on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. Portrait Drawing and our Writing Group have both returned for the summer. Portrait drawing meets the second Thursday of each month at 1:30 p.m. A model will be provided, but participants are asked to bring their own supplies. The writing group meets on the third Tuesday of each month starting at 4:30 p.m.

Continuing through the summer are the Brown Bag Book Bunch, which has moved out of the Community Room and into the Adult Reading Area, adjacent to the fireplace, Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. Also in the Adult Reading Area is our Creative Fiber Club, if you’re into knitting, crocheting, embroidery or what have you, which meets on Thursdays at 2 p.m.

Here at the library we’re excited for a summer filled with activities and events. As a reminder, property owners, year-round residents, and full-time and part-time employees of year-round businesses are entitled to a free library card. This summer, we’re offering a discounted three month non-resident card to our J1 student workers. Bring your photo ID and proof of status (residency, employment, J1 status), and we can get you set up with a card. Now is a great time to stop by and get your library card, because, as our favorite Aardvark says, “Having fun isn’t hard, when you’ve got a library card!”

