AUGUSTA — The Maine House voted 80-58 Thursday to pass the final piece of a two-year state budget that includes a new paid family and medical leave program and an income tax cut for retirees.

Democrats and a small number of Republican supporters overcame objections from Republican leaders in the House, who argued for more significant tax cuts in light of record state revenues.

The more than $800 million package now heads to the Senate, where it also is expected to pass.

Gov. Janet Mills pledged to sign the bipartisan agreement in a newspaper column last week, virtually ensuring that Maine will become the 13th state to implement mandatory paid leave to workers who need time off to care for family members or themselves.

The Legislature’s budget writing committee voted 11-1 last week to pass the spending package. The strong support suggested it would have enough bipartisan support win the votes of two-thirds of the members in the House and Senate, a threshold that must be met for the budget to take effect immediately.

But the split House vote indicates it has fallen short of the supermajority and will not take effect for 90 days.

The spending bill facing votes Thursday is the final piece of a state budget for the two-year period that began July 1. However, the Legislature’s Democratic majority had already approved a $9.8 billion continuing services budget to prevent any disruption in state services if a bipartisan deal was not reached. The portion debated Thursday included additional revenues the state expects to collect this year and next.

The compromise includes $25 million in start-up funding to launch a statewide paid family and medical leave program, which would be funded in the long term by a new 0.7% to 1% payroll tax, split evenly between employers and workers. Another $60 million in child care investments was included and will be used to double an existing $200 wage stipend for child care workers and expand a subsidy program for families.

Though Mills had promised not to raise taxes, and expressed reservations about the paid leave proposal’s impacts on small businesses, her administration had greater concerns that such a complicated issue could be decided by a citizen referendum if lawmakers didn’t enact their own program.

The budget includes a Republican proposal to expand income tax relief for retirees, but it falls short of the party’s demands for $200 million to $400 million in broader income tax relief.

The provision put forward by House Minority Leader Billy Bob Faulkingham, R-Winter Harbor, would increase the amount of pension income that’s exempt from state income taxes from $30,000 to $35,000. The tax exemption for retirees will eventually increase to $48,000.

Lawmakers included funding for the governor’s proposed Dirigo Business Tax Incentive Plan, which would replace the existing Pine Tree Development Zones. The new program would provide, among other things, a $2,000 tax credit to businesses for every worker trained through an authorized employee training program and support capital investments by businesses.

Democrats said the budget includes $19.8 million for a one-time, 3% cost-of-living increase for state pensioners and establishes a new Maine Dependent Tax Credit, which would provide a credit of $300 per dependent beginning in fiscal 2025.

The budget also funds investments in child care proposed by Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash. That bill would double an existing wage stipend from $200 to $400 to help address workforce shortages and make child care subsidies available to more families by increasing income eligibility from 85% of the state’s median household income to 125%.

Democrats said the budget includes $31 million to support struggling emergency medical services and $16 million in additional General Assistance sought by communities like Portland that are struggling with a surge in homelessness and asylum seekers.

It also includes funding for Housing First programs, which seek to provide homeless people with stable housing before working on other challenges like substance use or mental health.

It’s the second budget package approved this year. In March, majority Democrats passed a partial budget without Republican support that will fund current state services into the new fiscal year. The agreement reached Wednesday morning would cover new initiatives beyond the baseline budget.

The committee’s budget will need two-thirds support in the House and Senate to take effect as soon as the Legislature adjourns. Without that support, the funding for primarily new spending initiatives would not be available for 90 days after adjournment, three months into the new fiscal year.

The agreement comes uncharacteristically late in the session. The budget compromise will not likely be taken up by the Legislature until next week, because nonpartisan staff members need time to review the budget to ensure it is balanced and draft formal legislation that includes changes made by lawmakers for floor votes.

That means funding will not be available when the new fiscal year starts on Saturday even with two-thirds support. Current state operations will not be affected by any delays because funding for current services was approved in March.

The budget vote comes after a contentious end to the session, with emotional debates on hot-button social issues such as abortion, gender-affirming care, gun control and parental rights.

