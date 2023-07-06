Following a two-day manhunt, police arrested the lone suspect in a shooting on the crowded Naples Causeway during a Fourth of July celebration.

Alexander Goodwin, 18, of Bridgton was arrested around 2:30 Thursday afternoon on Park Avenue in Portland, according to a statement from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. He has been charged with reckless conduct and elevated aggravated assault, a Class A crime that carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

Police have not identified the victim, who they described as a juvenile male. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Bridgton Hospital and then to Maine Medical Center in Portland by LifeFlight helicopter, police said Tuesday.

According to Sam Luebbert, 26, who witnessed the shooting, Goodwin and the victim had been fighting behind Rick’s Cafe when they were asked to leave by security. When the pair reached the Causeway in front of the restaurant, Luebbert saw the shooter pull a handgun out of his backpack and fire about five times, striking the victim. As Luebbert ran to provide first aid, the shooter ran off.

