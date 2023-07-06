Portland police arrested eight people near Kennedy Park Wednesday night after officers spent more than an hour dodging fireworks.

Police arrived on the scene at around 10:35 p.m. after receiving reports of a group setting off fireworks and hitting passing cars, according to a statement from Interim Police Chief Robert Martin. After members of the group began launching projectiles at officers they “were forced to deploy pepper balls to prevent from being attacked.”

“I am proud of the work done by our officers,” Martin said. “They have been subjected to attacks like these over the past few years during the Fourth of July celebrations and it is unacceptable. These fireworks have the potential to cause serious injury and death and we are again fortunate that no civilians or officers were injured.”

Police said they fired the pepper balls – nonlethal, plastic projectiles that contain a power that irritates the eyes and lungs if inhaled – at the walls and ground to spread the irritant and disperse the crowd.

After more than an hour, the crowd began to disperse and police made several arrests, including several juveniles. Chris Ravis Amisi, 21, Nathanael Mawika, 18, and Mohamed Artan, 19, were charged with obstructing government administration, failure to disperse, and refusal to submit to arrest, respectively.

Five teenage boys ranging from 14 to 17 years old were also arrested for refusing to submit to arrest.

The melee marked at least the fourth straight year that police faced attacks from fireworks in Kennedy Park around the Fourth of July. Last year a 35-year-old Portland man was shot and assaulted during a similar incident.

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines In chaotic July 4th scene, a Portland man is shot and a crowd aims fireworks at police who respond

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: